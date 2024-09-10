Health Department Holding Car Seat Check Events

(From Hancock Public Health)

Buckle up for Safety! Join us at our Car Seat Check Extravaganza!

Hey awesome parents and guardians! Ready to turn your car into the safest ride on the block?

Swing by our Car Seat Check Event and let our certified experts make sure your little ones are riding in style and safety!

What to expect:

-FREE Car Seat Inspections

-Expert Tips & Tricks

-Fun Goodie Bags for the Kiddos

Let’s make sure your mini adventurers are snug as bugs in their car seats!

Save the date this Thursday September 12th and buckle up for a fantastic day of safety and smiles!

Walk-in’s welcome or sign up here: https://forms.gle/Ba97k5WMDoiWyvCq7