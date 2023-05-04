Health Department Holding Community Baby Shower

Hancock Public Health invites the public to their Community Baby Shower on Saturday, May 6th at The Findlay Village Mall from 10 to 2.

Health Educator Jessica Halsey and the Help Me Grow team will be on hand to check car seats, conduct safe sleep demonstrations and give away door prizes and raffle items to those in attendance.

The featured guest speaker is Dr. Susan Grace, Pediatric Hospitalist at Blanchard Valley Health System.

She will be speaking at noon about the importance of safe infant sleep.

Another guest speaker, Ms. Sara Stalets, will be presenting on the benefits of infant massage at 11:30 a.m.

Resource tables will be full of information and giveaways for new and expecting mothers and fathers.

“We could not have pulled any of this off without the support of our partner agencies!”

The partner agencies are Blanchard Valley Health System, CareSource, Humana, Findlay YMCA, United Way of Hancock County, Hancock County Job & Family Services, Blanchard Valley Center, HHWP Community Action Commission Head Start, Hancock County WIC, Women’s Resource Center, OSU Extension office, FOCUS Wellness & Recovery Center, Toledo/Lucas County CareNet and lastly, The Findlay Village Mall.

“We are honored to work alongside agencies that offer support and services to families in Hancock County.”