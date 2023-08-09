Health Department Holding Overdose Awareness Day Event

Hancock Public Health will be holding an Overdose Awareness Day event at Dorney Plaza in Findlay.

The event will be held on Thursday, August 17th from 2 to 4.

We spoke with the health department’s Sharona Bishop about the event.

As Sharona mentioned, the event will include overdose survivors sharing their stories in one-on-one conversations.

The health department’s Mobile Health Clinic will also be there offering wellness checks and testing.

