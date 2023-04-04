Health Department Honors ‘Public Health Champions’

The first week of April is National Public Health Week and this year Hancock Public Health recognized those in the community who have gone above and beyond to advance their mission for community health and wellness.

The health department honored Jeanie Ploeger as their 2022 Public Health Champion.

Jeanie is a resident of Marion Township and was instrumental in coordinating community immunizations and disease prevention.

Jeanie planned mobile vaccination drives, COVID-19 testing opportunities along with home test giveaways to the residents of Marion Township and beyond.

Jeanie was influential in the administration of more than 300 influenza and COVID vaccinations as well as more than 2,400 home kits were distributed to our community.

“We are humbled by her dedication and grateful for her commitment to community health,” the health department said.

Hancock Public Health also honored The Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation, its Board, and its Leadership as the 2022 Public Health Partner Champion.

The Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation has been a trusted partner from the combination of The City of Findlay and Hancock County health districts, and by supporting health and wellness initiatives of the Board of Health through the years.