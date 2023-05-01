Health Department Issues Overdose Spike Alert

Hancock County health officials have issued an overdose spike alert due to a significant increase in overdoses recently.

Hancock Public Health issued the alert on Monday saying that Hancock County has experienced nine non-fatal overdoses since April 21st.

The health department says, on two occasions, April 21st and April 28th, there were three overdoses within a 24-hour period.

Hancock Public Health reminds people that they have the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available through Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) as a way to combat the opioid overdose epidemic.

“It looks pretty clear to us that the more Narcan kits we get out there, in the hands of folks who may potentially overdose, the less fatal overdoses we’re going to have,” said Gary Bright with the health department.

Anyone who suspects an overdose should call 911 immediately.

People are being asked to spread the following Harm Reduction messaging in their contact circles in the hope of avoiding future overdoses and deaths.

1) Always have naloxone on hand. Project DAWN

2) Never use alone. Never Use Alone Inc. – 800-484-3731

3) Use fentanyl test strips. BIDPP or SOAR

4) Check in on friends, families, neighbors and coworkers to share this information.

5) Call QRT for outreach to an overdose survivor: QRT