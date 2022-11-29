Health Department Issues Suspected Overdose Spike Alert

Hancock County health officials say there’s been a recent spike in suspected overdoses in Findlay and Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health on Tuesday said three overdoses occurred within three hours at separate locations.

The health department sends out spike alerts when three overdoses occur within 24 hours.

People are being asked to spread the following Harm Reduction messaging in their circles in the hope of avoiding future overdoses.

1) Always have naloxone on hand. Project DAWN

2) Never use alone. Never Use Alone Inc. – 800-484-3731

3) Use fentanyl test strips. BIDPP or SOAR

4) Check in on friends, families, neighbors and coworkers to share this information.

5) Call QRT for outreach to an overdose survivor: QRT

Anyone who suspects an overdose should call 911 immediately.