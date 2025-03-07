Health Department Launching Postpartum Support Class

(From Hancock Public Health)

We’re launching a Postpartum Support Class: “The Nest” for all new families!

This free program offers guidance on safe sleep, car seat safety checks, lactation support, postpartum depression awareness, blood pressure monitoring, baby weight checks, and a welcoming space for new parents to connect.

Every other second Monday of the month

March 10, May 12, July 14, September 8, and November 10

Hancock Public Health

2225 Keith Pkw Findlay OH 45840

10:00 am to Noon

Join us for expert support, helpful resources, and a community that cares.

Tag a new parent who could benefit!