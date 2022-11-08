Health Department Monitoring Sharp Increase In RSV Cases

Hancock Public Health says it’s monitoring a sharp increase in RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) cases locally and nationwide.

The health department says RSV is a common respiratory illness that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older people.

Below is a chart from the health department to help people distinguish between RSV, COVID and the flu.

Hancock Public Health will be holding a vaccine clinic on Monday, November 14th and you can click here for more.