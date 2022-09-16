Health Department Offering Updated COVID Booster

Hancock Public Health says, effective Monday, September 19th, they’ll be offering COVID vaccines for 1st and 2nd doses, as well as booster shots (including the updated COVID-19 booster) every Monday and Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. while supplies last.

The updated COVID-19 booster helps protect against the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron variant.

The health department says if it has been at least two months since you received your primary COVID vaccine series or most recent COVID booster, you can get the updated booster dose.

This would include two Moderna vaccines, two Pfizer vaccines, one Janssen vaccine, or a booster of either of the three.

There are two updated COVID-19 booster options available, Moderna single dose booster for those 18 years of age and older, and Pfizer single dose for those 12 and older.

Monovalent boosters are still available for those less than 12 years old.

People with questions or concerns may call 419- 424-7441.