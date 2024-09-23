Health Department Salutes Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers

(From Hancock Public Health)

This National Preparedness Month, we want to give a special shoutout to our incredible MRC Volunteers!

Your dedication plays a vital role in our public health preparedness and response efforts. We’re truly inspired by your commitment and appreciate all that you do!

Interested in volunteering your time in a meaningful way?

Opportunities for both medical and nonmedical personnel! Click here: https://conta.cc/47c3jeJ to complete an information request form to learn more about the MRC!