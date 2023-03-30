Health Department To Honor ‘Champions Of Public Health’

The first week of April has been designated as National Public Health Week and this year Hancock Public Health will recognize one individual and one community agency as 2022 Champions of Public Health.

The Hancock County Board of Health reviews nominations provided from staff within Hancock Public Health.

The Board then reviews the nominations and considers actions, commitment, and impact by the individual or agency toward community health and wellness.

The 2022 Champions of Public Health will be honored on Tuesday, April 4th at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at Hancock Public Health at 2225 Keith Parkway in Findlay.

The ceremony is open to the public.

To reserve a seat, contact Cheryl Miller at 567-250-5192 or email [email protected]