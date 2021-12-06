Health Department Warns About Fake Prescription Tablets

Hancock Public Health is warning the community about an increase in counterfeit prescription tablets containing fentanyl.

The agency says that fake prescription tablets that look like Xanax and Oxycontin are being sold in Ohio.

They contain fentanyl, a powerful drug that can kill, and other contents that could cause death.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center points out that fake tablets are not being given out by licensed healthcare providers.

They often are sold online through social media or on dark web hidden websites as well as person-to-person.

Health officials warn the public that you should never take a tablet or any prescription medication that is not from a licensed healthcare provider.

Hancock Public Health reminds the community that it has the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available.

Call Gary Bright or Jamie Decker at Hancock Public Health 419-424-7420 or email [email protected] or [email protected] to answer a few simple questions and arrange safe pick up or delivery of your kit.