Health Department Warns Of Poor Air Quality

Hancock County health officials say smoke from wildfires in Canada is causing air quality concerns in the county.

Hancock Public Health said on Wednesday that regional air quality meters were detecting an Air Quality Index ranging from the ‘orange’ category, ‘unhealthy for sensitive populations’ in the Lima area, to the ‘red’ category meaning ‘unhealthy’ in the Toledo area.

So Hancock County’s air quality is between the orange and red categories.

Health officials urge those in the ‘orange’ category to keep outdoor activities light and short, and sensitive groups should go indoors if they have symptoms.

People in the ‘red’ category should keep outdoor activities light and short and go indoors if they have symptoms, and sensitive groups should consider moving all activities indoors.

