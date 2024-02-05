Health Director Announces Potential For Measles Exposure

(From the Ohio Department of Health)

Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, today announced that out of an abundance of caution, ODH is informing individuals that they may have been exposed to measles in Terminal A of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport during the following times on January 27, 2024, and January 29, 2024.

January 27 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

January 29 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

This exposure is related to the Montgomery County child infected with measles that ODH reported on Saturday. This is not an additional case.

ODH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state and local health officials to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights.

The measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is very safe and effective at preventing measles. Two doses of MMR is 97% effective against measles. If you are up to date on measles vaccine, the risk of getting sick is very low.

If you or your child have not been vaccinated, see your healthcare provider as soon as possible to get a vaccine (MMR is routinely recommended for children over the age of 12 months). Individuals who are not vaccinated should be very careful in watching for any signs and symptoms, because measles is extremely contagious.

Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. These symptoms usually start 7 to 14 days after being exposed.

If you develop symptoms, immediately stay home and away from others and call your healthcare provider. Tell your provider that you may have been exposed to measles so they can take precautions to avoid exposing others when you arrive for your appointment.

The second stage starts 3 to 5 days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious from 4 days before the rash appears through 4 days after the rash appeared.

If you have questions, contact your provider or your local health department.

More information about measles is available on the CDC website. General information can be found here, recommended immunization schedules can be found here, and the ODH Measles FAQ can be found here.