Health Officials Concerned About Increase In COVID Cases

Hancock County health officials are concerned that COVID cases have increased for the third straight week.

Hancock Public Health is reporting 347 new cases, 22 new hospitalizations and three new deaths for the week of November 12th through the 18th.

There were 446 active cases as of Thursday, an increase of 33.5 percent since last month.

Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi says local communities are still experiencing high transmission of the virus, and that all metrics, including new hospital admissions and deaths increased over the last seven days.

He says the seven-day average clearly shows an increasing slope after a two-week slow down in late October.

Hancock Public Health is providing the following tips to help you and your family have a safe holiday season.

– Get vaccinated or get a booster if eligible

– Take precautions indoors

– Choose outdoor spaces when possible

– Stay home if you are feeling sick

– If you are hosting a holiday gathering at home, it may be helpful to communicate with your guests in advance about your COVID-19 ground rules and the precautions you are taking

– Remember that the probability of encountering someone with the disease and the risk of contracting the virus is still high

Hancock Public Health said Friday that 49.6 percent of county residents have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.