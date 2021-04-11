Health & Wellness Event Being Held In Findlay

The Family Resource Center, LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay and Equitas Health will be holding a health and wellness event at The Family Center.

The event will be held on Monday, April 12th from 11 to 2.

The Family Resource Center now offers free HIV testing and Equitas Health is bringing their new HIV testing van.

This event will launch weekly free walk-in testing at the Family Center every Thursday 11 to 2.

The Family Center is located at 1800 North Blanchard.