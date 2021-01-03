Healthcare Worker/First Responder Tribute In Findlay

It was a neat sight on South Main Street in Findlay on New Year’s Day.

Dozens of fire trucks, police vehicles and tow trucks drove down South Main and looped around Blanchard Valley Hospital a few times in a salute to healthcare workers and first responders. (video below)

We spoke with Nolan Shaner of Dick’s Towing/Ed’s 24 Hour Service, who organized the tribute.

“I understand 2020 was a disaster with COVID, but let’s hope for a better year and kick COVID out of here.”

Nolan thanked the many agencies that took part in the procession and was happy with how it turned out, as were a few of the hospital staff we spoke with immediately afterward.

“I thought it was incredible. It was very nice to see the community come together and show appreciation for each other,” said one staff member.