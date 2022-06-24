‘Heartbeat Bill’ Now The Law In Ohio, AG Says

Abortion in Ohio is now banned once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

That’s around six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they’re pregnant.

Hours after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, a federal court lifted the stay put on Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill that was passed in 2019 when Roe v. Wade was in effect.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday filed the emergency motion to dissolve the 2019 injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law.

The chair for Ohio’s Democratic Party says the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade makes November’s midterm election critical.

Elizabeth Walters says Ohioans must elect U.S. Representative Tim Ryan to the U.S. Senate and put Dayton’s former Democratic mayor Nan Whaley in the governor’s office.

Ohio’s Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik says the decision to reverse legalized abortion nationwide rights a grave injustice of judicial activism and the right to govern has been restored to Ohioans.

