Heat Advisory Issued

The entire State of Ohio will be under a Heat Advisory on Friday.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

In Findlay and Hancock County, the high temperature is expected to be around 95 with heat index values as high as 104.

The high temps and high humidity could cause heat illnesses to occur.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in the air conditioning if possible, and check on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Click here for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

People are reminded that if it’s too hot for them it’s also too hot for their pets.