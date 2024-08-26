Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th.

Heat index values into the 100s are expected.

People are being warned that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses.

People are advised to drink plenty of water and stay in the air conditioning when possible.

Take extra precautions outside and limit strenuous activities to early morning or later in the evening.

