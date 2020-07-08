Heat Advisory Issued As Heat Index To Eclipse 100

Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, actually covers the entire state.

Forecasters say the high temp on Thursday will top out at 97 with a heat index of 103.

The high temperatures and humidity can cause heat illnesses to occur.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and stay in air-conditioning whenever possible.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle.

Friday is also expected to be in the 90s before we drop back into the 80s on Saturday.