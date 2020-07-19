Heat Advisory Issued For Heat Index Values Of 100+

The entire State of Ohio will be under a Heat Advisory on Sunday as this hot and sticky weather sticks around.

The advisory goes from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Heat index values as high as 102 are expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

People should drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun and in the air conditioning.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies and a chance of thunderstorms.

And it looks like we’ll be staying very hot for much of next week, with mostly sunny skies expected on Monday and a high of 91.