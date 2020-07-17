Heat Advisory Issued For Some Area Counties

It’s going to be a very hot weekend and some counties are even included in a Heat Advisory by the National Weather Service.

Putnam, Henry and Allen Counties are included in the advisory, which goes from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Heat index values as high as 100 are expected.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

People should drink plenty of water and stay out of the sun and in the air conditioning.

Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.