Heavy Rain In The Forecast
The National Weather Service says heavy rain is expected Friday into Saturday.
Forecasters say 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time, resulting in flooding.
As of Thursday afternoon, the NWS forecast for Findlay was calling for showers and storms Thursday night with a rainfall total of up to half an inch.
On Friday, the forecast is for showers and maybe a thunderstorm with a rainfall total between a half and 3/4 of an inch.
Friday night’s forecast is calling for showers and storms with another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible.
And then early Saturday we could pick up another 1/4 of an inch of rain.
Drivers should be alert for ponding on the roadways and reduced visibility.
The heavy rain potential will continue into Saturday then low pressure will finally drag the front south and east of the region. #clewx #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/sYgGg5RTqK
— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 15, 2021