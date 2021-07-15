Heavy Rain In The Forecast

The National Weather Service says heavy rain is expected Friday into Saturday.

Forecasters say 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in a short amount of time, resulting in flooding.

As of Thursday afternoon, the NWS forecast for Findlay was calling for showers and storms Thursday night with a rainfall total of up to half an inch.

On Friday, the forecast is for showers and maybe a thunderstorm with a rainfall total between a half and 3/4 of an inch.

Friday night’s forecast is calling for showers and storms with another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall possible.

And then early Saturday we could pick up another 1/4 of an inch of rain.

Drivers should be alert for ponding on the roadways and reduced visibility.

