Heavy Rainfall Causes Some Flooding, Road Closures

The heavy rainfall the Findlay area received on Friday caused some minor flooding and road closures.

Findlay picked up around 1.3 inches of rain during the day Friday.

The heavy rain forced Eagle Creek into moderate flood stage and the Blanchard River almost reached flood stage.

Among the roads closed from flooding were East Main Cross and River Road, which you can see in the videos below.

Authorities remind everyone to obey all road closed/high water signs and never try to drive through high water.

