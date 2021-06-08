Heavy Rainfall Leads To High Water, Road Closures

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday afternoon led to high water and road closures on Tuesday.

Among the closures in Findlay, U.S. 224 was closed heading east due to high water in spots between Findlay and Red Hawk Run Golf Course.

There was also water crossing State Route 568 (pictured) and Township Road 237.

In Putnam County, the sheriff’s office said high water had closed several roads.

A Flood Advisory was in effect for northeast Hancock County until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as 2 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen.