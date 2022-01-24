Help Alleviate National Blood Crisis At Local Blood Drives

The American Red Cross is still experiencing a national blood crisis and is calling on all donors to help.

Jim McIntyre, with the American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region, says this is the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

“Dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a risk to patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.”

He says you can set up an appointment to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800 Red Cross, or by downloading the Red Cross app.

The Red Cross website says people who give blood by January 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl as well as a chance at a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.

According to the Red Cross website, one of the next local blood drives is coming up on Thursday, January 27th from 11 to 5 at St. Marks United Methodist Church at 800 South Main Street in Findlay.