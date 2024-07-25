Help ‘Stuff The Bus’ With School Supplies For Local Students

(From Findlay City Schools)

We are so grateful for this community’s help to “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies for Hancock County students.

A huge amount of our kids receive bright and shiny school supplies for the year because of this!

Thank you.

Families: there are still a few slots available to receive these supplies!

Find the link to register for on our Findlay Opportunities page: https://www.fcs.org/parents-students/findlay-opportunities

Thank you 100.5 WKXA and Rex Howard for having Dr. Hatton on to chat about this amazing program.

McDonald’s, WFIN , WKXA and 106.3 The Fox are joining with area organizations like Christian Clearing House again this year to “Stuff The Bus” with school supplies for local school children in need.

We invite you to stop by McDonald’s on Tiffin Avenue on Thursday and Friday, July 25-26 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 27 from 10 to 2 to donate.