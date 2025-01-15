Help The Fort Findlay FOP Endow Fallen Officer’s Scholarship

(From the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation)

The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 20 Foundation has announced a special fundraising gala to honor the legacy of Officer Douglas T. Akers and endow the Officer Douglas T. Akers Memorial Scholarship. The event, ‘Cuffs & Stuff,’ is on Thursday, February 6, at the Old Mill Stream Centre, 1017 E Sandusky St, Findlay, OH 45840. An additional purpose of the event is to highlight mental health awareness and support aspiring law enforcement professionals.

A significant highlight of the evening is the Master of Ceremonies, Vinnie Montez, a seasoned law enforcement officer and acclaimed stand-up comedian. Montez, a 20-plus-year veteran of Colorado law enforcement, began performing comedy in 2007 as a way to cope with the stresses of his job. Drawing from his experiences as a police officer and his Mexican heritage, Montez quickly became a comedy favorite, appearing at venues nationwide, including Denver’s Comedy Works and the Great American Comedy Festival.

Montez’s comedy special, Vinnie Montez: Armed & Hilarious, debuted on Dry Bar Comedy in 2019. He has shared the stage with top comedians such as Michelle Wolf, Josh Blue, and Gilbert Gottfried. Known for his hilarious and heartfelt stories about policing and mental health, Montez uses humor to bridge gaps between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“We’re thrilled to have Vinnie Montez bring his incredible energy and humor to this event,” said Teresa White, Development Director of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 Foundation. “His dedication to mental health and law enforcement mirrors the goals of this fundraiser, making him the perfect MC for this special evening.”

The evening will also feature a live auction offering exclusive experiences with local FOP members, including:

• Mommy’s Day Out with Officer Brian White

Moms can enjoy a day of relaxation at a local spa while Officer White supervises up to four children for an adventurous afternoon at The Children’s Museum.

Pew Pew with Officer Brooks Deidrick Spend three hours at a local shooting range under the expert guidance of Officer Deidrick. All ammunition is included in this exclusive experience.



Retirees Refuge with Officer Tom Davis Explore the Hancock County Courthouse with a private tour led by “John Hancock” himself. Follow it up with a backyard barbecue catered by Texas Roadhouse and a live performance by the four-piece band East of Cheyenne.



Privacy Please with Sheriff Cortez, Chief Mathias, and Lt. Slates Enjoy a three-course meal for two in the Presidential Suite at the Hancock Hotel, hosted by Sheriff Mike Cortez, Police Chief James Mathias, State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Evan Slates, and their spouses. The winner and guest will also enjoy an overnight stay in the luxurious suite.



Cuffs & Stuff tickets and sponsorship levels are available online at fortfindlayfop20.org or the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge. For more information, contact Teresa White at 833-563-4320.

About Officer Douglas T. Akers

Officer Akers (March 9, 1964 – December 31, 2018) distinguished himself in the Findlay Police Department from 1991 until his passing in 2018. He was Named Officer of the Year in 2012 and was a dedicated member of Findlay FOP Lodge #20. Known for his Christian faith, devotion to family, and love for the outdoors, Doug’s life was tragically cut short by suicide. The scholarship in his name honors his legacy and supports students pursuing careers in law enforcement.

About Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20

The Fort Findlay Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has served Hancock County since 1935. It supports active, retired, and fallen members and their families while fostering positive relationships between citizens and law enforcement through youth and community programming.