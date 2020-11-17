Help The Salvation Army Of Findlay ‘Rescue Christmas’

It’s been a tough year, but The Salvation Army Findlay Corps says the community is once again stepping up to brighten the holidays for local children.

Major Diana Morales is encouraging people to check out the Angel Tree (pictured) at the Findlay Walmarts and buy a toy or two for one of the children on the tree.

She says their Red Kettle Campaign will kick off soon and they still need some volunteer bell-ringers as it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.

With the pandemic continuing, she says they also have plenty of hands-free, socially distant options that people can utilize to give.

Learn more about how you can help out by clicking here.