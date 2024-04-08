Heritage Trail Veteran’s Story Walk Completed

(From the Hancock Country Veterans Service Office)

In the fall of 2023, the Hancock Country Veterans Service Office along with the Hancock Historical Museum and Hancock Park District worked together to create the Heritage Trail Story Walk. The Trail begins at Litzenberg Memorial Woods on the county’s west side and ends at Van Horn Cemetery on the county’s east side. It connects parks, historic sites, and landmarks with over 20 miles of pavement, grass and dirt. Storyboards were installed at various points along the trail to highlight the contributions from Hancock County Veterans during various wars and conflicts.

The first four boards, featuring The War of 1812, The Civil War, World War I (The Great War) and World War II have been installed and we are happy to announce that the final four boards will be completed in 2024. Being added to the story walk this year will be contributions made by Hancock County veterans during the Korean War, The Vietnam War, The Persian Gulf War (Desert Storm) and The Global War on Terrorism (Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom).

We spoke with Nichole Coleman, Director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office, about the new Veterans Story Walk during its unveiling in September 2023. (video below)

This trail has given us a wonderful opportunity to educate and celebrate the accomplishments of Hancock County through the Veteran Story Walk. Each storyboard includes information about a war or conflict and how Hancock County veterans served or contributed, thanks to research completed by the Hancock County Historical Museum.

“We want to make sure that we never forget about these important historic events and the part that our veterans played,” said Ed Newton, resiliency operations manager. “It gives us an opportunity to tell their story and helps us carry on our county’s rich heritage to the next generation. Our veterans enjoy telling their stories. Make sure you take time to visit our wonderful parks, learn about history and celebrate our wonderful Hancock County veterans. Maybe this will inspire you to start a conversation with a veteran to learn more about what encouraged them to serve.”

This project has been fully funded thanks to a grant from The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation. The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all in the community. Established in 1992 as a result of an estate gift from L. Dale Dorney, The Community Foundation has granted more than $75 million to fund projects to support our community. Visit community-foundation.com or call (419) 425-1100 to learn more about how the Foundation is making a lasting community impact.