High School Football Is Back

The high school football season kicks off on Friday night.

The Findlay Trojans will begin the season on the road at Anthony Wayne High School at 7 o’clock Friday night.

Pregame begins at 6:30 on WFIN.

The first home game for the Trojans will be the following week as they host Perrysburg High School at Donnell Stadium.

Head Coach Stefan Adams recently joined John Marshall on Coaches Corner to discuss the expectations for the new season.

In some other action in week 1, Ottawa-Glandorf kicks off the season against Eastwood on 106.3 The Fox.

And Liberty-Benton begins the season at Leipsic on 100.5 WKXA.