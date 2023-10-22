High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced

The Findlay Trojans football team finished the regular season with a dominating 48-0 win over Northview at Donnell Stadium Friday night.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a record of 8-2.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday released the first-round pairings for the playoffs.

The Findlay Trojans will host Olentangy Liberty (3-7) on Friday night, October 27 at 7.

Liberty Benton (9-1) will host Marengo Highland (5-5) Friday night at 7.

Click here for more playoff pairings.