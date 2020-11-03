High Voter Turnout In Hancock & Putnam Counties

The Hancock County Board of Elections says 74.03 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the election on Tuesday. In 2016, that number was around 72 percent.

In Putnam County, voter turnout in this election was 83.10 percent.

Keep in mind all results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections.

Findlay City Schools was seeking to pass a levy for the third time this year, but that levy failed by a margin of about 2,000 votes, 10,358 against it and 8,337 for it.

In the race for a Hancock County Commissioner’s seat, William Bateson defeated Melissa Kritzell.

5th District Congressman Bob Latta defeated Nick Rubando.

State Representative Jon Cross defeated write-in challenger Mary Harshfield.

The McComb Local School District levy renewal was approved by voters

In Putnam County, Lori Rayle won the race for county recorder and Vincent Shroeder won a commissioner’s race against Tim Wehri.

Michael Borer defeated Matthew Cunningham in the race for common pleas court judge.

There were several uncontested races in both Hancock County and Putnam County in this election.

One of those uncontested races was the race for Hancock County sheriff, where longtime sheriff Michael Heldman ran uncontested.

Click here for election results from Hancock County and here for results from Putnam County.