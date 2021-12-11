High Wind Warning For 60 MPH Gusts

A High Wind Warning continues for Findlay and Hancock County.

The warning goes until 6 o’clock Saturday night.

Southwest winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour are gusting up to 60 mph at times.

The high winds could blow down trees and power lines and travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

As of 1:15 Saturday afternoon the AEP Outage Map showed that around 4,000 customers in Findlay were still without power.

The power outage occurred at around 2:15 Saturday morning.

Many traffic lights were out in downtown Findlay and drivers are reminded to treat them as a 4-way stop.

OUTAGE UPDATE 1 p.m. part 1- Continued high winds have caused additional outages across the state. Crews are working as quickly as possible to safely restore power. Because of the damage in the Kenton and New Philadelphia areas, we are currently reassessing the restoration times. https://t.co/nzRlocU2df — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) December 11, 2021