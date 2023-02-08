Findlay and Hancock County are included in a High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The High Wind Warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Forecasters say winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour will gust up to 60 miles per hour at times.

The strong winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing power outages.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Loose objects should be secured before the winds kick up.

The high temp on Thursday is expected to be around 62.