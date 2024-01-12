Findlay and Hancock County are included in a High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The High Wind Warning will be in effect from Friday at 4 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m.

Winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour at times.

The damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The two windows of strongest wind gusts will be late Friday evening, and then Saturday morning and afternoon.

Gusts more than 40 miles per hour could linger through Saturday night.

