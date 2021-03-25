Hancock County is included in a High Wind Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch will be in effect from Thursday night at 11 until Friday at noon.

Forecasters say south to southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour will gust up to 60 mph at times.

The high winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel will become difficult, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

The National Weather Services advises people to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.