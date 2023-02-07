Findlay and Hancock County are included in a High Wind Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The High Wind Watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday night.

South winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour will gust as high as 60 miles per hour at times.

The strong winds could blow down trees and power lines, causing power outages.

Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Loose objects should be secured or put away before the strong winds begin.

