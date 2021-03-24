Findlay, Hancock County and all of northwest Ohio are included in a High Wind Watch issued by the National Weather Service.

The watch will be in effect from late Thursday night through Friday morning.

Forecasters say south to southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour will gust up to 60 mph at times.

The high winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible.

Travel could become difficult, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.