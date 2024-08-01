Highway Patrol Conducts Move Over Enforcement Initiative

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on move over enforcement. During the project, 511 motorists in Ohio were issued citations for move over violations.

The high-visibility enforcement effort included the Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and OSHP. The initiative began on Sunday, July 21 at midnight and continued through Saturday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Collectively, troopers from the five states cited 1,134 violators during the enforcement effort.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

A complete breakdown from Ohio’s enforcement can be found here and for the compiled results here. Kentucky State Police did not participate.