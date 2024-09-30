Highway Patrol Cracking Down On Failure-To-Yield Violations

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post, in conjunction with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, will be focusing on failure-to-yield violations during the month of October.

This year, approximately 20% of all Seneca County crashes have occurred as a result of drivers failing to yield. Three of these crashes resulted in fatalities, killing six people. Additionally, 64 injury crashes have occurred as a result of failure-to-yield violations in 2024.

Motorists are reminded to fully comply with all traffic control devices and traffic laws, particularly at intersections and while maneuvering turns. Drivers must pay attention to other vehicles and yield the right-of-way, as required, to prevent crashes and ensure the safety of everyone on Ohio roadways.

As part of this initiative, troopers and deputies will be conducting increased patrols and enforcement operations throughout Seneca County. Drivers caught violating Ohio’s traffic laws may face fines, points on their licenses and increased insurance rates.

The Patrol reminds you to safely call #677 when you see unsafe driving or if you need assistance on Ohio roadways.