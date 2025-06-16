Highway Patrol Findlay District Posts Holding Open Houses

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Findlay District is hosting open houses to members of the community and the media. Those attending will be able to tour the facility, meet local post personnel, talk to recruiters, see our equipment and vehicles, and more.

The Findlay District serves the counties of Allen, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Paulding, Putnam, Wood, Williams and Van Wert. Patrol Post open house locations, dates and times:

– Findlay Post 3201 N. Main Street, Findlay, Ohio 44840 Tuesday, June 17 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Bowling Green Post 12891 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 Sunday, June 22 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Defiance Post 2350 Baltimore Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512 Tuesday, June 24 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– Swanton Post 8891 County Road 1, Swanton, Ohio 43558 Tuesday, June 24 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Van Wert Post o 10234 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert, Ohio 45891 Friday, July 11 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– Lima Post 2005 East Fourth Street, Lima, Ohio 45804 Tuesday, July 15 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– Toledo Post 3333 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio 43607 Monday, July 21 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is actively seeking driven, service-minded individuals to Transform your talents into a career that serves and protects the people of Ohio.

Applications for cadet class 178, starting this September, will be accepted through July 15. For

more information, or to submit an application, click here.