OSHP Findlay Post Planning Sobriety Checkpoint

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting an OVI sobriety checkpoint this week.

The checkpoint is designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The Highway Patrol said the county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day before the checkpoint and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

The Highway Patrol is reminding people who consume alcohol to always designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”