Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Norwalk Post is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash that occurred on March 23, 2025, at approximately 11:08 AM, on County Road 36 near Township Road 159 in Seneca County.

William John Sheeley, 78, of Tiffin, OH was driving a 2022 Ford Edge north on County Road 159 when he ran off road left, traveled through a field, struck a ditch, crossed County Road 36 and came to final rest. Mr. Sheeley was transported from the scene by Seneca County EMS to Tiffin Mercy Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased and the crash remains under investigation

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Seneca County EMS, Clinton Township Fire Department, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, D and D Towing.