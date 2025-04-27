Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 53, near milepost 12 in the city of Fremont.

On April 26, 2025 at approximately 8:36 P.M., A 2000 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Mark Franks, age 66 of Fremont, was traveling southwest on State Route 53. The vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway. After driving down the embankment he struck the ditch, a culvert, a utility pole, and overturned, coming to final rest at Sean Drive.

At the time of the crash, Mr. Franks was wearing his seatbelt. Mr. Franks was extracted from his vehicle by Sandusky County Sheriff’s Deputies and life saving measures were performed. Mr. Franks later succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Police Department, Sandusky County EMS, Fremont Fire Department and Triple J Towing. Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.