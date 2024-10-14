Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Seneca County

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on October 11, 2024, at 2:05 p.m. on SR 19 at SR 18 in the Village of Republic, Seneca County.

William Owsley, age 71, of Fremont, Ohio, was traveling southbound on SR 19 on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Diane Fisher, age 66, also of Fremont, Ohio, was traveling southbound on SR 19 in front of Mr. Owsley in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado and was stopped at the stop sign for SR 18.

Mr. Owsley struck Ms. Fisher from behind.

Mr. Owsley, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported from the scene to ProMedica Toledo Hospital by Life Flight.

He succumbed to his injuries at 3:45 p.m. on October 13, 2024. Ms. Fisher, who was wearing her seatbelt, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital by Seneca County EMS.

Wilcox Garage responded to the scene and towed both vehicles.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Republic Fire Department, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Republic Police, Seneca County EMS, Life Flight, and Wilcox Garage.

At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors, and the crash remains under investigation.