Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Seneca County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol was a contributing factor in a fatal crash in Seneca County.

The crash happened on County Road 34, west of Township Road 78 in Thompson Township Monday morning at 1:20.

Crash investigators say Brian Sampsel, 41, of Bellevue, was driving a minivan on County Road 34 when he went off the road and hit a tree.

His van overturned several times, ejecting him from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and later released.

The Highway Patrol says Sampsel was not wearing a seat belt and that alcohol consumption is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.