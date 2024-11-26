Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 6:46 A.M. on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, on Reservoir Road in Allen County.

A bicycle, operated by Luis A. Santiago Garcia, age 38, of Bluffton, Indiana, was westbound on Reservoir Road. A 2020 Ford F-150, operated by James L. Kidd Sr., age 58, of Kenton, was also westbound on Reservoir Road. Mr. Kidd struck Mr. Garcia in the rear. Mr. Garcia was thrown from the bicycle after impact. Mr. Garcia’s bicycle was not equipped with lights in the front or the rear.

Mr. Garcia succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The crash resulted in a closure of Reservoir Road, between Cool Road and Thayer Road. The roadway has since been reopened.

The Lima Post was assisted on scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette-Jackson Township Fire Department, Bath Township Fire Department, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, H&H Funeral Services, and Minich Truck Repair Towing Services.

The crash remains under investigation