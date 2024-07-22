Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. The crash occurred July 20 at approximately 10:43 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike near Interstate 475 in Springfield Township, Lucas County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2024 Ram 1500 pick up truck, operated by Ashley L. Hartford, 40, Toledo, OH was traveling eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike. Matthew T. Savord, 30, Toledo, OH was struck while walking across the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike.

Savord succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department, Springfield Township EMS, Lucas County Coroner’s office and Bubba’s towing and recovery LLC.